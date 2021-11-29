CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $6.89 million and $898,855.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

