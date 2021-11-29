Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYCN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 961,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 209,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

