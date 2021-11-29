Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $745,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

