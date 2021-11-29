Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 125 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $174.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.23. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.