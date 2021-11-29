Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.