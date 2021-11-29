Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in PayPal by 4.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

