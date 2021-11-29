D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $2.61. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $14.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $18.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.89. 206,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,323. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

