Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 4.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 4,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,285,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

