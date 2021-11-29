Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. 30,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Get Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.