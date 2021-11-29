Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 129.6% in November

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DANOY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. 358,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

