DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0717 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $200,603.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

