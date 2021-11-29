Darlene M. Libiszewski Sells 6,000 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 22,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,521. The company has a market cap of $204.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.