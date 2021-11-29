DATA Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $544,541.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.