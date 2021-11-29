David J Yvars Group Has $624,000 Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,305 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Five Below were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 201.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Five Below stock opened at $204.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.