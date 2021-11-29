DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Tops $10,085.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $456,110.70 and approximately $10,085.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006901 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003542 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

