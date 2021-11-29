Decentralized Machine Learning Tops One Day Trading Volume of $823.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $555,599.07 and approximately $823.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00231555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

