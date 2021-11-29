Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Shares Down 7.2%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $65.90. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

