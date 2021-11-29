Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $414.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $252.85 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

