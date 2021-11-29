DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 8,512 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $321.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. The stock has a market cap of $804.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

