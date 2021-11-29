DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

