DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.