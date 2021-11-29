DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 131,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

