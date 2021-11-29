DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

