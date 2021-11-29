DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $263,483.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.02 or 0.07574443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.98 or 0.99989809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE's total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

