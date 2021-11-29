Delphy (DPY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24,849.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $24,849.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00235890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

