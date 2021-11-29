Delta Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.21. 2,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,448. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.