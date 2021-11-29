Dent Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Dent has a market capitalization of $495.27 million and approximately $41.46 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

