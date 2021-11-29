Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 77524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on DM. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 39.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

