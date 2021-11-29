Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 77524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Several research firms have weighed in on DM. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.
Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
