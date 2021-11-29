Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($83.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.14 ($75.16).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €1.39 ($1.58) on Monday, hitting €53.94 ($61.30). 4,166,990 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.56. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.