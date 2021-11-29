Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.25 ($26.42).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €16.15 ($18.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.42. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.