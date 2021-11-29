DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DDCCF traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. DIC Asset has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

