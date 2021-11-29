DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.