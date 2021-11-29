Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to announce sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.57 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diginex by 172.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 476,623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 176.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 36.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. Diginex has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

