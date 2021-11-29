Digiwage Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $32,248.09 and $371.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 324.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.