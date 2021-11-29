Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

