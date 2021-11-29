Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.