Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. OneWater Marine accounts for about 0.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.