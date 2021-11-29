DMarket Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $719.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00234232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

