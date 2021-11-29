DNB Asset Management AS Has $15.02 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $293.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.98 and its 200-day moving average is $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

