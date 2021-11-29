DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,233 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $369.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.70 and its 200 day moving average is $440.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.