DODO Price Tops $1.48 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $163.85 million and approximately $66.06 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00231555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

