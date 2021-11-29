Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 5.1%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $64.26. 69,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,305,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

