Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 5.1%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $64.26. 69,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,305,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
