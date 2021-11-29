DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00027030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006069 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

