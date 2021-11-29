Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

