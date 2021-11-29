Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 157.4% in November

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,300 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the October 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dunxin Financial by 144.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the first quarter worth $122,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth $205,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

