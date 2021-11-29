DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 436.1% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.05. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,033. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

