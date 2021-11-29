e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $34.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,852. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELF opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.