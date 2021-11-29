Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

