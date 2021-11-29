EarnX Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $17,502.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EarnX has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,965,045,102,238 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

