Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,634 shares of company stock worth $183,817 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

